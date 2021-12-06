Marotta Asset Management Purchases 1,853 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,598. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

