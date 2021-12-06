Marotta Asset Management Purchases 39,361 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

