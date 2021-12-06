Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF makes up 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 8.62% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIRL traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

