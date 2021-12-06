Marotta Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 20.97% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLSW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.