Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

MARUY stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.