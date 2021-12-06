Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.32. 44,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.89. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

