Mate Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,743.61 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Mate has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $188,743.61 and $24,670.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

