Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 8.7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 43,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,975,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

MTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Matterport alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.