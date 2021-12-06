Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 2.3%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 174,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

