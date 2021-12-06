Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0066 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $406,686.27 and $16.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,555.82 or 0.99256214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00269093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.00439471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

