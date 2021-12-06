Maxcoin Trading Down 15.7% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $384,785.49 and approximately $15.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.52 or 0.99672021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00265107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00420382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

