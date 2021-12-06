MCDEX Price Hits $32.09 on Top Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

