Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.94. 1,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,842. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,065. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

