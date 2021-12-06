Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 133.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 96,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $3,141,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

