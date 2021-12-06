Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 171,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

