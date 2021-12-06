MEET.ONE One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,203.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $7,203.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 62.8% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

