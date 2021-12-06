Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $200,522.21 and $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00321139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,762,923 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

