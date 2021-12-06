Melon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.