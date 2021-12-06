Meme (MEME) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00268528 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003628 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

