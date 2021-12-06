Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $971,723.01 and $63.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00271211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

