Meridian Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,524.67 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $207,524.67 and approximately $146.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00341100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010580 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $756.01 or 0.01549114 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.