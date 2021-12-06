Metaverse ETP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $534,866.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $15.88 million and $534,866.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,399,137 coins and its circulating supply is 79,399,039 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

