Metronome Market Cap Reaches $68.07 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00010814 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $143,374.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,629,247 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,053 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

