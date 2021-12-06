Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $471,747.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $471,747.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

