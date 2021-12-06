Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 17,342 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.19% of Best Buy worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

BBY opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

