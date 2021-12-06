Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $48.75 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $48,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

