Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.69 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of C opened at $62.76 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.