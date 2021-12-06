Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 16,330 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.47% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $67,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 107.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 567,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,693,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 231,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

