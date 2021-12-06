Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,664,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $217.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average is $237.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

