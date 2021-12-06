MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post $62.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.62 million to $64.44 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $253.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.83 million to $255.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $288.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

