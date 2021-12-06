Mint Club (MINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.82 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

