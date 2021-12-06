Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.32 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $381.60 or 0.00757239 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and $77,096.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 55,869 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

