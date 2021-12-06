Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $618.67 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $30,080.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $618.67 or 0.01268952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,778 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

