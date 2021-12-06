Misbloc (MSB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.83 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

