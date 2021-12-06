Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $41.72 on Monday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,400. Moderna has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.