ModiHost (AIM) Reaches Market Cap of $169,522.63

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $169,522.63 and approximately $27,226.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

