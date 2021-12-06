MOGU (MOGU) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MOGU to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s peers have a beta of 3.30, indicating that their average share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MOGU and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1203 6036 11272 322 2.57

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 414.71%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.43%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -0.94 MOGU Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 63.08

MOGU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -1.97% -77.28% 1.46%

Summary

MOGU peers beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.