Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,664,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $457.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.