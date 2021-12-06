Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 16,651 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

