Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,702.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $28,702.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

