Monetha Price Hits $0.0400 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00211021 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

