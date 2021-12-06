MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $20.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.34. 1,834,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,093. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,555 shares of company stock worth $48,183,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

