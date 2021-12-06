Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.43. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 586,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

