MoonTrust Price Up 43.5% Over Last Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $14,320.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

