Morgan Stanley Boosts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $16.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCWX. Barclays raised their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

