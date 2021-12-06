MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $8.96. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

