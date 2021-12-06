MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $8.96. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
