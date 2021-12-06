Moss Coin (MOC) One Day Volume Hits $87.90 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $97.97 million and $87.90 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

