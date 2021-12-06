Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $248.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.