MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 50,739 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

