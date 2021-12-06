mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and $223,098.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,316.73 or 0.99004954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

